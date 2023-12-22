Critics Stay Away from the New Africa
We Warn Detractors To The New Africa
By News Ghana
December 22, 2023
Mapping Africa
Every generation they say has its own heroes. This saying is no exception to Africa and the African people. Leaders like Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Ghana), Patrice Lumumba (Democratic Republic of Congo), Sylvanus Olympio (Togo), Murtala Mohamed (Nigeria), Jomo Kenyata (Kenya), Kenneth Kaunda (Zambia), Julius Nyerere (Tanzania), Samora Machel (Mozambique), Sam Nujuma (Namibia), Nelson Mandela South Africa), Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe), Amical Cabral (guinea Bissau), Ahmed Sekou Ture (GuineaConakry), Thomas Sankara (Burkina Faso), etc. were no doubt some of Africa’s heroes of the 20th century. Most of these leaders were destroyed by foreign powers with the help of traitors and treacherous leaders on the continent.
Against this background that the New African Charter International (NACI) has issued this statement to warn detractors, looters and drivers of mischief-making mentality to stop their innuendo-laden activities against the New African project. We condemn outright the ongoing colonial-driven attempts to mislead public opinion against progressive leaders in Africa.
Those individual Africans, or group of Africans or institutions behind this sinister agenda should understand that they are doing a disservice to the cause of peace, stability, freedom-political, economic and culture-development and prosperity of Africa. We call on all good people of the world to condemn the purveyors of this anti-African, anti-people’s campaign; and to rally behind the vision of the New African project.
As already stated by President Mamady Dumbuya of Guinea, the New Africa is pro-African. That is to say, the New Africa abhors all forms of racism, exploitation and terrorism as act of crimes against humanity. The New Africa does not seek to divide Africa between Anglophone and Francophone. What we seek is unity, love amongst Africans and peace, freedom and total independence for all countries and people of Africa.
The New Africa advocates an end to collaboration with foreign powers to either assassinate progressive leaders on the continent, or to create instability or make Africa becomes a dumping ground.
The New Africa advocates the teaching of African languages in African schools; and respect for African values, languages, culture and literature. The New Africa advocates the use of African rich and abundant natural resources, and mineral wealth to liberate and uplift the status of African people. The New Africa advocates respect for the rights and dignity of Africans living abroad.
The New Africa seeks fair play and justice for Africa in all gatherings, discussions and decisions of the world trade platform. It seeks also justice for Africa in global matters, as well as the democratic arrangement and fair representation in the United Nations.
This is the New Africa we cherished, the Africa of our dream, of our vision and the African we all can call home of dignity for Africans everywhere. This is the New Africa we all can be proud of and ready to sacrifice for its (Africa) greatness. And, this is the New Africa we want to leave as a legacy for the freedom and happiness of generations of Africans.
Long live Africa!
Long live African masses!!
Sender:
Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh
Co-founder and Chairman
New Africa Charter International (NACI).
