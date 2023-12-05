Gaza Crisis Deepens Amid Intense Israeli Attacks
A Palestinian woman reacts as those killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza are prepared for burial
By Ted Regencia, Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
6 Dec 2023
Israel ramps up bombardment across central and southern Gaza, with dozens reported killed in an Israeli attack on homes in Deir el-Balah.
UN special rapporteur says “massacre of civilians must be stopped” as Gaza hospitals struggle to cope with surge in number of Palestinians needing urgent care.
Senior Hamas official says “no negotiations” with Israel unless it halts its Gaza offensive; Israeli leaders pledge to press on with the war.
At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.
No comments:
Post a Comment