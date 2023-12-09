Hamas Did Not Lose Control in Gaza: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
In response to the statements made by the Occupation Security Minister, Yoav Galant, who mentioned that the Hamas movement "has begun to collapse," Israeli media reports contradict this claim, asserting that the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip remains unaffected.
Israeli media reported on Friday that the Israeli military was unable to inflict harm on Hamas, emphasizing that the movement retained command and control in the Gaza Strip.
Commenting on the words of the Occupation Security Minister, Yoav Galant, who claimed that the Hamas movement "has begun to collapse," the Palestinian affairs commentator on the Israeli Kan channel, Elior Levy, affirmed that Hamas' core strength has not weakened, adding that its strength was not particularly harmed in the areas south of the Gaza Strip.
In this context, Israeli media commented on the Palestinian resistance, involving the launch of rockets and shells toward settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip for over two months, as part of the ongoing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
Israeli Channel 12's military correspondent, Nir Dvori, stated that the firing of rockets, particularly mortar shells, from Gaza toward the Gaza Envelope is ongoing.
The military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, announced that the resistance fighters successfully destroyed 21 military vehicles, either entirely or partially, in all combat zones in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.
Abu Ubaida confirmed that the resistance fighters detonated several tunnel openings and targeted homes with Israeli soldiers. They also attacked military gatherings using mortar and short-range rocket assaults and launched intense missile barrages toward 'Tel Aviv' and other targets.
The Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza confirmed that the Palestinian Resistance is escalating its confrontations against the Israeli occupation forces, targeting its soldiers and vehicles.
