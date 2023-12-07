Hezbollah Launches Strikes Against Israeli, Occupied Sites in Support of Gaza
Thursday, 07 December 2023 9:44 PM
Frame grab from a video released by Hezbollah's military media shows the immediate aftermath of a strike by the Lebanese resistance movement against an Israeli site.
Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has carried out many strikes against Israeli-occupied sites in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have come under an unrelenting war by the occupying regime.
The movement announced the developments through 10 consecutive statements on Thursday, describing the details of its strikes against the sites that are all located on the country's border with the occupied territories.
According to the movement, the operations were carried out "in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance," Lebanon's al-Manar television network reported.
Hezbollah identified some of the targeted locations as the al-Marj Site and Ramim Forest in the occupied Lebanese villages of Hounin, Ma’ayan Baruch, and al-Jerdah.
The targeted locations were all hit "with appropriate weapons," resulting in "direct hits," the movement's military media reported.
On several occasions, the statements announced, the resistance's fighters targeted "gatherings of Israeli soldiers..., inflicting confirmed casualties."
Also on Thursday, the Israeli military reported that an anti-tank missile fired from the Lebanese territory had resulted in one death.
The regime's military has been carrying out sporadic attacks against the Lebanese territory since October 7, when it launched the war on Gaza, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.
The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Hezbollah fires 48 Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military base.
The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime sustains its warfare against the besieged Palestinian territory.
Hezbollah says it will continue to support Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and is not intimidated by US and Israeli threats.
So far, the Israeli military campaign has claimed the lives of nearly 17,200 people across the coastal sliver.
