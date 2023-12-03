Hundreds Killed in Last 24 Hours in Israeli Strikes
Relatives of Palestinians, died in the Israeli airstrikes, mourn as they take the body from the morgue of En Neccar Hospital for the funeral ceremony in Rafah, Gaza on December 03
By Virginia Pietromarchi and Stephen Quill
3 Dec 2023
Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza tells Al Jazeera more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the last 24 hours.
Hamas says captive-prisoner swap talks will not resume until Israeli onslaught in Gaza ends.
Israel pulled back its negotiators from Qatar on Saturday, saying Hamas violated terms of truce agreement.
At least 15,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.
No comments:
Post a Comment