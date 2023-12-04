Iran, Cuba Must Form Coalition to Counter US, West Bullying: Ayatollah Khamenei
Monday, 04 December 2023 3:48 PM
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (R) receives Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in Tehran on December 4, 2023. (Photo by leader.ir)
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says great political and economic capacities of Iran and Cuba should be used to form a coalition against bullying of the United States and its Western allies.
Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Monday meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is in Tehran on a historic visit. Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi was also present in the meeting.
Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to remarkable potentialities of Iran and Cuba and said, "These capacities should be used to set up an alliance and a coalition among those countries that share the same position against the US and Western bullying."
"With its focus on economic cooperation, this coalition can take a common and effective position on important international issues such as the Palestinian issue," the Leader stated.
The Leader emphasized that the Palestinian issue is not limited to the recent developments in Gaza and its bombardment as the Palestinian people have been exposed to various types of torture, sufferings and massacre over the past 75 years.
However, Gaza is currently faced with such a big catastrophe that cannot be concealed, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that the war revealed the realities on the ground to the world public opinion.
The Leader added that Iran and Cuba share a stance on many international developments, particularly the Palestinian issue.
Referring to Tehran-Havana cooperation in international forums, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of further promoting mutual relations in various fields, including science.
The Leader expressed hope that the two countries would implement bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding now that the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, which he described as the "administration of work and activity”, is at the helm.
Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to his meeting with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Tehran 22 years ago, and said Cuba's revolution and Castro's personality have always been fascination to Iranian revolutionaries even before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution because of the sincerity in his revolutionary positions.
The Leader emphasized that "revolutionary sincerity", "revolutionary resilience" and "revolutionary solemnity" are the common main features of the Cuban revolution and the Islamic Revolution in Iran.
Cuba urges further cooperation with Iran in various fields
Díaz-Canel, for his part, said Ayatollah Khamenei's positions and statements correspond to concerns and stance of the Cuban government.
The Cuban president added that in his talks with Iranian authorities in Tehran, both sides focused all their efforts on ways to deepen mutual relations, especially in the economic and commercial spheres.
He emphasized that Iran and Cuba can complement each other in various fields, particularly in dealing with interventionist measures and sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.
Regarding cooperation on global issues, the two countries should further develop their relations and play an influential role in leading developments such as the Palestinian issue, he said.
The Cuban president denounced the ongoing developments in Gaza as “unacceptable genocide” and said international organizations have turned a blind eye to the killing of tens of thousands of civilians, most of them children and women, in the besieged Strip.
He said those who were constantly complaining about the war between Ukraine and Russia and the killing of civilians are now silent vis-à-vis the massacre of tens of thousands of people in Gaza, which indicates the grave state of the world.
