Iran: Netanyahu Can Only Survive Through Continuation of War, Genocide
Tuesday, 12 December 2023 2:47 AM
Press TV
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (via Iranian Foreign Ministry)
Iran's foreign minister has once again warned about the spillover of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza to the rest of the region, saying the regime’s prime minister can only survive through continued war and genocide.
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comment in a Monday phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during which the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, especially the ongoing situation in the occupied Palestinians territories.
During the conversation, Iran's top diplomat criticized the United States' recent vetoing of a United Nations Security Council resolution, which demanded an immediate end to Israel's genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.
More than 18,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed during the war that Israel launched on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza's resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.
The US cast its veto against the resolution on Friday in line with its unbridled military and political support for Israel's brutal aggression, which has seen Washington providing the regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the beginning of its onslaught on Gaza.
The Israeli aggression has also been followed by a regional drive in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon to target US and Israeli interests in the region.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said the war has already spread across the region, adding, “If [Israel’s] attacks on Gaza do not stop immediately, the region may see an explosion at any moment and all [involved] sides may lose control.”
“Unfortunately, the American side does not correctly understand the risk of further spillover of the war,” Iran's top diplomat said, adding, “The survival of [Benjamin] Netanyahu, as a White House ally, is only possible through continuation of war and genocide.”
Amir-Abdollahian warned that the situation in the region would not remain the same if Israel's military aggression on Gaza continued.
The Iranian foreign minister, meanwhile, lauded China's constructive efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.
For his part, the Chinese foreign minister lamented the US' vetoing of the Gaza ceasefire resolution at the Security Council, saying, "Establishment of ceasefire and immediate transfer of humanitarian aid [to Gaza] is of importance to China."
Wang also hoped that the forthcoming meeting of the UN General Assembly would offer an opportunity for establishment of ceasefire in the region.
Besides its incessant and indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza, Israel has cut off the flow of basic supplies such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel into one of the world's most densely-populated territories that houses over two million Palestinians.
Also on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov concerning bilateral and regional issues, including the latest developments related to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli regime has been ramping up its attacks against Palestinians.
The Iranian minister said by blocking the Security Council's resolution, the US has actually granted the Israeli regime a license to continue its genocide in Gaza.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov (via Iranian Foreign Ministry)
He reiterated the necessity of putting an immediate end to Israel's war crimes and transfer of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.
Lavrov, for his part, laid emphasis on the need for the continuation of international efforts to achieve ceasefire across the occupied Palestinian territories, increase delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and facilitate establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
