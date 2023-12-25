Iran, Syria Share Stance on Need to End Israeli Genocide in Gaza: Amir-Abdollahian
Monday, 25 December 2023 2:46 PM
Press TV
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad meet in Tehran on December 25, 2023. (Photo by Iran's Foreign Ministry)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says Iran and Syria have a common stance on the necessity of putting an immediate end to Israel's war crimes and genocide in Gaza.
In a Monday meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who is in Iran to attend Tehran International Conference on Palestine, Amir-Abdollahian hailed Damascus' firm stance on the ongoing developments in Gaza and Palestine.
He said Iran and Syria are supporting each other in dealing with regional issues.
Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of death and destruction in Palestine.
The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 20,674 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Another 54,536 individuals have been wounded while many bodies remain trapped under rubble.
The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Amir-Abdollahian also hailed the promotion of security and stability in Syria and voiced Iran's support for the expansion of the Arab country's sovereignty all over the territory.
The Iranian president slammed the support of the so-called advocates of human rights for the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.
The Syrian foreign minister, for his part, commended Iran's hosting of the international conference on Palestine and said his country fully endorses Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's view with regard to the Palestinian issue.
The Palestinian people's victory is in fact the triumph of the Arab and Muslim nations, he said.
