Iraqi Resistance Targets Ain al-Assad US Base Twice within Hours
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Dec 2023 23:39
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets the Ain al-Assad US occupation base in the west of the country with a drone for the second time within hours.
For a second time within hours, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Wednesday targeting the Ain al-Assad US occupation base in al-Anbar Governorate in western Iraq with a drone in response to the crimes of Israeli occupation in Gaza and the American support for it.
Earlier, the Islamic Resistance announced that it targeted the same occupation base.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent then reported that a drone attack targeted US forces at Harir base in Erbil Governorate, which was later claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
A Pentagon official told Al Mayadeen today that the US and coalition forces have been subjected to at least 77 attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 7.
On Monday, a Pentagon official highlighted that US forces and the international coalition were attacked at least 76 times in Iraq and Syria since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.
The attacks on the US forces, according to the top defense official, consisted of drone and short-range ballistic missile attacks. Thirty-six attacks took place in Iraq and another 40 took place in Syria.
Resistance factions in Iraq have previously said they consider US occupation bases in the region as legitimate targets, as the US has offered "Israel" its "unwavering support", enabling it to carry out its massacres against the Palestinian people, by offering it the necessary military, financial, and diplomatic backing.
In late November, The American Conservative magazine published a report by Greg Carlstrom entitled "Our National Disgrace in Iraq and Syria," in which it said that US forces were risking their lives "needlessly" due to "policy paralysis and lack of political courage."
The magazine reported that when Carlstrom, an economist, interviewed an American diplomat last year, he asked him about the Biden administration’s policy in Syria, and in response, the official "shrugged and laughed."
Carlstrom then underscored that "One group certainly not laughing about President Biden’s Syria policy (or lack thereof) is the over 70 US troops injured" after attacks started raining in on US bases in Syria and Iraq", especially since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
The magazine indicated that these forces are in Iraq and Syria, according to Carlstrom, as part of a "self-defeating combat operation," which remained on the low vis-a-vis the US people adding that maintaining US forces there "without a clear military mission" would "not make America safer."
