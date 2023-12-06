Israeli Vehicles Go Up in Flames in Gaza's Shujaiya
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Dec 2023 21:59
The Israeli occupation forces are going through a blitz in Gaza as the Resistance continues to destroy their supposedly sophisticated tanks with homegrown weapons.
The military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, the al-Qassam Brigades, published footage on Wednesday evening showing the Resistance's fighters confronting the Israeli forces invading the Shujaiya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip.
The Al-Qassam Brigades released never-seen-before footage from the Shujaiya neighborhood, one of the largest neighborhoods in Gaza, where the occupation repeatedly postponed its invasion and initiated it a few days ago.
Shujaiya holds great significance as it is the neighborhood where the Israeli soldier Oron Shaul was captured in 2014. Additionally, it houses the Shujaiya battalion, one of the top attack battalions within the Al-Qassam Brigades.
The footage shows Al-Qassam fighters moving through the destroyed buildings, approaching closely to Israeli tanks, carrying the renowned Yasin-105 anti-tank RPG. They spotted three Israeli tanks and launched anti-tank missiles at them.
The fighters targeted the tanks from within the demolished buildings, destroying the vehicles and sending them up in flames. They then targeted a bulldozer passing through the area before attacking another group of tanks.
The Israeli occupation forces admitted Wednesday to the killing of a first-class reservist during the ongoing battles in the northern Gaza Strip.
With the death of the Israeli soldier, the number of IOF's casualties in the Gaza Strip has risen to 10 in the last 24 hours.
The IOF have announced the death toll of its forces has risen to 84 since their invasion of Gaza began, bringing the total death toll since October 7 to 408 Israeli soldiers.
The IOF revealed that a deputy company commander in the 53rd Battalion and an IOF soldier in the patrol company in the 6261st Battalion, affiliated with the 261st Brigade, were both killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.
According to a Channel 13 correspondent, despite the brutal assault on the strip, Palestinian resistance has confronted steadfastly the raids of the IOF, especially using anti-tank and anti-armor munitions against the Israeli forces.
Early on Monday morning, the Israeli Occupation Forces admitted that three soldiers were killed during confrontations with the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.
This comes shortly after the Israeli army announced the death of a commander of the Gaza Division's Southern Brigade, who was reportedly killed during confrontations on October 7, adding that his body was still held in Gaza.
