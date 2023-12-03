Killing Thousands of Palestinian Children is a ‘Nazi Practice’ – Colombian President
December 3, 2023
Colombian President Gustavo Petro. (Photo: Samantha Power USAID, via Wikimedia Commons)
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has described Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip as a “Nazi practice”.
“They claim this is not Nazi-like; killing 5,300 Palestinian boys and girls is a Nazi practice, despite the West’s reluctance to acknowledge this truth,” Petro wrote on the social media platform X.
The tweet was accompanied by footage of the areas subjected to Israeli bombardment in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
This is not the first time President Petro has drawn parallels between Israeli atrocities and Nazi practices.
He previously characterized Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as “Nazi-like” and asserted that Gaza is witnessing genocide.
Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes across various areas of Gaza since Friday morning, as Israel resumed its aggression after a seven-day truce, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement.
A four-day truce began on Friday, November 24, was extended twice, and ended on Friday, December 1, at 7 am local time today.
Since October 7, over 15,523 Palestinians, including over 6,200 children and more than 4,000 women were killed, with another 41,316 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
(PC, WAFA)
