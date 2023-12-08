Lebanon’s Hezbollah Says Staged Fresh Anti-Israel Attacks in Support of Gaza
Friday, 08 December 2023 6:49 PM
A picture taken from the Israeli side of border with Lebanon shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment around the southern Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab on Friday. (Photo by AFP)
Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah said it continued anti-Israel operations in support of Gaza on Friday, launching missiles and other weapons at eight Israeli military positions.
The movement said in separate statements it attacked the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms two times, as well as the Metat barracks and several other sites, using unspecified weapons. It said it also hit the Al-Raheb position using Burkan rockets.
According to the movement, the operations were carried out "in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance.”
The Israeli regime bombarded towns in southern Lebanon and flew helicopters and drones in the skies in the border areas.
In one of the latest attacks, Israeli artillery struck a medical facility belonging to the Lebanese Army. The strike hit the Ain Ebel Army Hospital causing material damage but no casualties, the Army said.
Another Israeli strike hit a Lebanese Army center in Ras Naqoura causing light injuries.
Earlier this week, a Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli shelling near the border, the first such casualty of the war.
Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire since early October, shortly after the regime launched its war on the besieged Gaza Strip following a surprise Hamas operation into the Israeli-occupied territories.
Since the exchanges began, more than 110 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, including more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Hezbollah has said that over 80 of its members have been killed since the war’s outbreak in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon says it will file a complaint at the UN Security Council over the killing of one of its soldiers in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon.
On Friday, Hezbollah said three more of its members had been killed during anti-Israel operations.
The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime sustains its warfare against the besieged Palestinian territory.
The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands from the northern part of the Israeli-occupied territories, which have been pummeled by rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.
No comments:
Post a Comment