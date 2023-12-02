‘No Negotiations Now on Truce’ – Hamas
By Usaid Siddiqui and Virginia Pietromarchi
2 Dec 2023
A Hamas official tells Al Jazeera negotiations on prisoner exchanges are now over and will not resume until Israel halts it attack and hands over all Palestinian prisoners.
Israel ordered its Mossad negotiating team in Doha to return to Israel because of what it called an “impasse”.
Israel renews its bombardment of Gaza, hitting areas across the enclave after the end of a week-long truce.
At least 15,207 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.
