Russian Forces Wipe Out Depot of Ukrainian Territorial Defense in Kupyansk Area
The adversary’s losses amounted to 95 troops, an armored fighting vehicle, two cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said
© Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West units have eliminated a munitions depot of a Ukrainian territorial defense brigade in the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.
"A munitions depot of Ukraine’s 113th territorial defense brigade was wiped out in the vicinity of the village of Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. The adversary’s losses amounted to 95 troops, an armored fighting vehicle, two cars and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," he said.
