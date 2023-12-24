Tanzanian Police Vow to Bolster Security During Festive Season
By Xinhua
December 24, 2023
Tanzanian police are taking necessary steps to bolster security during the festive season, the period immediately leading up to Christmas and ending just after New Year, according to a statement.
The statement, released on Friday by the Tanzania police authority, said that all regional police commanders have been directed to make sure that there is a peaceful atmosphere in their regions during the festive season.
It said police will conduct frequent special operations to prevent crimes during the period.
Regional traffic officers have also been directed to take punitive measures against reckless drivers to avoid road accidents, the statement added.
