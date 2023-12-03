Thousands Rally in Europe, US Against Gaza Genocide, Demand Ceasefire
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Dec 2023 00:15
Protesters in Berlin continue to criticize Germany's complicity in the crimes by providing military support for "Israel" and chant: “Israel bombs, Germany pays."
Hundreds protested in Berlin on Saturday to demand an end to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians.
Demonstrators brandished placards expressing outrage at "Israel's" daily airstrikes and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.
Protesters criticized Germany's complicity in the crimes by providing military support for "Israel" and chanted: “Israel bombs, Germany pays," “Viva Palestine”, and “Free, free Palestine.”
Pro-Palestine rallies have been prohibited in parts of Germany in recent weeks after authorities claimed they were antisemitic, and schools in Berlin have even been given permission to ban the traditional Palestinian scarf, the koufiyyeh, something activist groups are calling a restriction on free expression.
Last month, the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie, a contemporary photo exhibition that was due to be held in the German cities of Mannheim, Ludwigshafen, and Heidelberg, in March 2024, was canceled after Bangladeshi curator Shahidul Alam posted content in support of Gaza and Palestine amid the Israeli genocide.
The organizers of the exhibition have reportedly discussed the sensitivity of the situation, urging Alam to retract his statements due to Germany's Nazi past and its acclaimed responsibility to ensure the security of "Israel". Alam, on the other hand, continued sharing similar pro-Palestine sentiments and content.
Also late last month, a poll conducted by the Kantar Public Research Group for the Koerber Foundation revealed that more than half of Germans believe their country should exercise greater restraint when reacting to international crises.
The survey showed that 54% of Germans expressed this view, marking a two percentage point increase compared to answers received to the same question last year.
On the other hand, respondents supporting the country's stronger engagement on international issues fell from 41% to 38%, according to the study.
On November 30, the Berlin State Library was secretly filled with dozens of speakers that played sounds of bombing and screams from Gaza as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians under aggression in the Strip.
Protests ongoing in the UK and Sweden
Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in support of a ceasefire on Saturday as part of a "Day of Actions" organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) throughout the United Kingdom.
Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, expressed that “Israel has pushed Gaza to the brink of catastrophe, where deaths from disease and lack of medical services could outstrip the current casualty figures."
He called the UK's support of the occupation "shameful and unacceptable."
A nationwide march is planned for next Saturday at noon in London, coordinated by a coalition of organizations, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Stop the War Coalition, the Muslim Association of Britain, the Palestinian Forum in Britain, and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.
Protests also took place in Stockholm in solidarity with the Palestinian people, and nearly 600 gathered outside the Israeli embassy on Sunday, calling for the pressuring of the Israeli government to end its siege on Gaza.
White House too
Over the weekend, a large crowd gathered at the White House to demand a ceasefire and to protest the US role in the slaughter of thousands of Gazans.
