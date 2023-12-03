Two Palestinians Killed, Dozens Arrested by Israel in Occupied West Bank
December 3, 2023
Adnan Issam Zaid and Ahmed Mustafa Assi were killed by Israeli occupation forces in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via social media)
Israel’s violence in the occupied West Bank has increased significantly since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7.
Israeli occupation forces continue to carry out military raids across West Bank cities and refugee camps, along with mass detention campaigns.
Illegal Jewish settler violence has also increased. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OHCA), it rose from an average of three incidents to seven per day.
Over 200 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, on October 7.
Qalqiliya
A 21-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Adnan Issam Zaid, was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the early hours of Sunday during an Israeli military incursion into the city of Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
According to WAFA, Israeli occupation forces opened random gunfire while conducting search and arrest raids that targeted several homes in the city.
The indiscriminate shooting resulted in Zaid being critically injured while on his way to work at a local bakery.
Zaid was moved to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly later.
Meanwhile, confrontations erupted between local groups and the Israeli occupation forces, with some Israeli military units positioning themselves on rooftops overlooking the main streets and neighborhoods across the city.
In response to the tragic incident, a general strike was declared today in Qalqilya.
Salfit
A Palestinian man was killed by illegal Jewish settlers on Saturday night, in an attack on the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, in the northern West Bank province of Salfit, WAFA reported, citing medical sources.
Ahmed Mustafa Assi, 38, a married father of six children, was killed in the aftermath of the settler attack in the town.
The incident occurred as residents confronted an attack on the town carried out by illegal Jewish settlers, protected by the Israeli military.
Israeli occupation forces reportedly left Assi bleeding without allowing medical teams or locals to reach him.
34 Palestinians Detained
Israeli occupation forces continued their mass detention campaign in the occupied West Bank, detaining at least 34 Palestinians, including four young women, on Saturday night, WAFA reported.
The raids unfolded in the provinces of Al-Khalil (Hebron), Ramallah, Jericho, Bethlehem, and Jenin.
These arrests are part of an ongoing Israeli mass detention campaign in the occupied West Bank coinciding with the bloody Israeli aggression on Gaza.
(PC, WAFA)
No comments:
Post a Comment