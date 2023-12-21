Uganda Re-enforces Security as After Suspected Attacks
By Xinhua
December 21, 2023
Uganda has tightened security ahead of the festive season after a suspected rebel attack killed 10 people in the western district of Kamwenge on Tuesday.
According to the police, at least five males and five females, all civilians, were killed in Kamwenge by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group based in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Fred Enanga, Uganda Police Force spokesman, said in a statement issued here late on Tuesday that joint security personnel, both armed and unarmed, have been deployed to patrol mapped-out areas to ensure peace, safety, and security ahead of Christmas Day.
“The increased visibility and other road policing measures of snap checks, stop and search operations, are only a small part of the comprehensive security measures in place,” said Enanga. “Our joint intelligence components have profiled all major and significant installations, all major venues and hotspots with potential risks.”
Uganda continues to face threats from the ADF, also a branch of the Islamic State in Central Africa, blamed for causing havoc and mounting attacks in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the eastern DRC.
“Although a threat environment still exists in the county, we would like to assure the public that we are continuously reviewing our level of preparedness and assessing all threats and vulnerabilities in the countdown to Christmas and the New Year,” said Enanga.
