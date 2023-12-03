UNICEF Warns Gaza ‘Most Dangerous Place in World to be a Child’
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Dec 2023 23:07
According to the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, the residents of Gaza today have nowhere safe to go and very little to sustain themselves with.
Following "Israel's" renewed bombing campaign, Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), expressed that Gaza is once again "the most dangerous place in the world to be a child."
In a statement, Russell revealed that the situation "does not have to be this way" since the truce allowed children to have a "glimmer of hope" amid the "horrific nightmare", adding that the truce allowed for lifesaving supplies to enter the Strip.
“We call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," the official expressed.
Residents of Gaza have nowhere to go: UN
According to UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, the residents of Gaza today have nowhere safe to go and very little to sustain themselves with.
Wafa news quoted Griffiths as saying that the situation in Khan Younis is alarming, adding that while the aid to Gaza during the truce "barely scratched the surface," basic supplies were still given to Palestinians and some respite was given to "deeply traumatized families."
He contrasted that with the current situation that immediately took hold after the truce ended, when "Israel" renewed its indiscriminate bombing of innocent civilians in the Strip.
Palestinian media sources reported that 8 Palestinians were killed as a result of the occupation aircraft bombing several areas in the Gaza Strip, including Al-Aqsa TV cameraman Abdallah Darwish who was martyred in the occupation raids on the Gaza Strip.
“Today, in a matter of hours, scores were reportedly killed and injured. Families were told to evacuate, again. Hopes were dashed,” Griffiths expressed.
The official expressed worry that those living in Gaza are “surrounded by disease, destruction, and death," calling the situation "unacceptable".
Griffiths called for an immediate ceasefire and urged the protection of civilians and life-sustaining resources and infrastructure.
United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson James Elder declared in a statement that voluntarily accepting the sacrifice by Gaza children is equivalent to humanity giving up.
"It is reckless to think more attacks on the people of Gaza will lead to anything other than carnage. And yet, there were three or four large blasts nearby while I was there," he said, adding: "To accept the sacrifice of the children in Gaza is humanity giving up. This is our last chance before we delve into seeking to explain yet another utterly avoidable tragedy."
"Israel" killed 109 Palestinians, including medics and journalists, in just a couple of hours after the truce between Gaza and the occupation ended.
