Upcoming Days to Be 'Frightening' for 'Israel', Iran FM Vows
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian talks to his Qatari counterpart and stresses that the upcoming days would be terrifying for the Israeli occupation.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, condemned on Wednesday evening "Israel's" crimes against women and children in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
During a phone call, the two ministers urged the international community to take immediate action to stop the Israeli occupation's crimes in the Gaza Strip. They also expressed their support for the efforts of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to halt Israeli attacks.
Guterres has activated Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, issuing a letter to the President of the Security Council regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric announced on Wednesday.
This marks the first instance of Guterres utilizing Article 99 of the UN Charter to call for the Security Council's action since assuming his position in 2017, Dujarric said.
He clarified that Article 99 grants the UN chief the authority to draw the attention of the Security Council to any matters that, in his judgment, could pose a threat to international peace and security.
Dujarric said that the letter was received and distributed but has not received any response from the Security Council so far.
It is important to note that 111 UN employees have been martyred as a result of this genocide.
Guterres had previously said that this represents the "largest loss of personnel in the history of our organization."
"Israel's" Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan justified their killing on the basis that "Many UNRWA workers in Gaza are themselves members of Hamas. The time has come to bust the myth of UN-supplied facts," he said on November 10.
Resistance frightening 'Israel'
Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that the resistance responded forcefully to Israeli assaults so far, and the coming days will be very frightening for the Israeli occupation.
Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Minister said on X that it was likely that Egypt would open the Rafah crossing unconditionally to send medicine, food, and fuel to the Gaza Strip.
He added that "the eyes of the women and children in Gaza, living without water, medicine, and food, are turning towards the Rafah crossing and Egypt's decision regarding that."
The foreign minister requested the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation's executive council to impose political and economic penalties, including an oil embargo, on 'Israel' and to terminate diplomatic ties with the occupation.
Moreover, he also called on the other Caspian Sea region governments on Tuesday to halt energy supplies to the occupation and prohibit imports of commodities from them.
Iran's, Russia's, Azerbaijan's, Turkmenistan's, and Kazakhstan's top diplomats gathered in Moscow to discuss regional cooperation and other concerns.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian addressed the media upon his arrival in the Russian capital, Moscow, discussing the objectives of his visit and emphasizing that the Palestinian issue will be a focal point in his meetings.
No comments:
Post a Comment