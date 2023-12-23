We're Monitoring Israeli Movements Around the World: Sanaa
By Al Mayadeen English
The Minister of Defense in the Sana'a government, Mohammad al-Atfi, confirms that the Yemeni Armed Forces have several options against "Israel" unless it stops its aggression against Gaza.
The Minister of Defense in the Sanaa government, Mohammad al-Atifi, confirmed that “our forces have several options towards the Zionist enemy if it does not stop its aggression and siege on Gaza and Palestine.”
During his inspection visit to the Fifth Military Region, where he met with the commanders of axes, brigades, and military units, al-Atefi emphasized, "Our eyes are closely monitoring and tracking the entity's movements worldwide."
He further asserted, "The Zionist enemy is targeting children, women, and the wounded, with the backing of the forces of global arrogance, spearheaded by Washington, London, Paris, and all the forces of evil."
Resistance confronts IOF on all fronts in Gaza on 77th day of war
The Yemeni minister emphasized that "Yemen has now emerged as the most challenging and influential factor in any geopolitical equation," highlighting further that "the Yemeni armed forces have established a new paradigm on both regional and global scales."
He added, "The presence and activities of foreign forces and their proxies in the region place upon us, as the Yemeni armed forces, a series of sacred national responsibilities and missions, with vigilance and caution being among the foremost priorities."
Al-Atefi stated that the upcoming stage is "sensitive and precise," being no less significant or perilous than previous phases of sparking confrontations. He stressed the need for thorough preparation, both in terms of high readiness for defensive and offensive battles and in terms of understanding the tasks and grasping the nature of forthcoming developments—whether on a local, regional, or international scale.
Moreover, he called on nations worldwide to "swiftly forge alliances with the young Republic of Yemen, aiming to free itself from injustice and domination."
