Yemeni Resistance Attacks British Ship in Bab el-Mandeb Strait – TV
According to the sources, US and Israeli warships repelled the attack
DUBAI, December 3. /TASS/. Fighters from the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement (the Houthi) have staged a drone attack on a British commercial vessel in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Al Hadath television channel reported, citing sources.
According to Al Hadath, the ship with the British crew was flying the British flag. According to the sources, US and Israeli warships repelled the attack. The TV channel did not say however when the attack was staged.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier that it had received information about increased drone activity and, presumably, an explosion in the Ban el-Mandeb Strait.
