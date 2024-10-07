7 Israeli Forces Killed in South Lebanon During Confrontation with Hezbollah
Saturday, 26 October 2024 10:56 PM
As many as seven Israeli forces have been killed in southern Lebanon during confrontation with the country’s Hezbollah resistance movement.
A total of 21 troops have also been wounded during the clashes, some of whom are in serious condition.
The casualties were reported after Israeli media outlets disclosed taking place of a “difficult security incident” involving the forces in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli military has, meanwhile, forbidden all relevant media outlets from leaking details of the incident.
According to the military, 61 troops have been injured in southern Lebanon during the past 24 hours.
In a Friday statement too, the military had announced that 10 of its forces had been killed in clashes in southern Lebanon over the past 48 hours.
The Israeli military has suffered the deadliest days of its ground invasion of southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip when at least 13 soldiers were killed in less than 48 hours.
The casualties are among a total of 5,150 Israeli forces, who have been wounded, 764 of whom seriously, since October last year, when the regime intensified its deadly aggression against Lebanon, besides launching rampant attempts at invading the southern parts of the country, prompting strong reprisal from Hezbollah.
On Friday, the movement launched a record number of 48 successful operations against the occupied Palestinian territories.
Hezbollah resistance movement announced a record 48 military operations against the Zionist entity on Friday, surpassing the previous high of 39 operations earlier this week.
Later, the movement released a statement, warning illegal settlers across the territories “to evacuate immediately.”
“Your settlements have become a place of deployment and stability for the enemy's military forces attacking Lebanon. As a result, they have become legitimate military targets for the air and missile power of the Islamic Resistance,” it noted.
The Israeli regime’s Channel 12, meanwhile, reported that as many as 125 rockets have been fired towards the Galilee region in the northern side of the territories within the space of just two hours.
Hezbollah has been conducting hundreds of such retaliatory strikes in response to the intensified Israeli aggression that has so far claimed the lives of 2,653 Lebanese people, including women and children.
Most recently, the aggression killed 19 people and wounded another 108 across Lebanon.
