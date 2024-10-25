'Israel' Says Launched Attack on Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli and American media outlets report that the Israeli Air Force has launched airstrikes on Iran.
Israeli warplanes are launching an aggression on Iran, as explosions were heard in several areas, including the capital Tehran, early on Saturday.
The Israeli military command confirmed that its Air Force is conducting strikes on "military targets" in Iran.
It also warned Israeli settlers, urging them to remain "alert and vigilant," in a statement.
At least three explosions were heard near Tehran, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Iran reported.
Later our correpondent said that Israeli warplanes attempted to target three bases in the Tehran County, which includes multiple provinces. However, Iranian air defenses were able to intercept the incoming attack.
Our correspondent said that reports on strikes on the Imam Khomeini International Airport and energy facilities are false. However, explosions were heard in the city of Eslamshahr, south of the capital city Tehran.
Sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the Imam Khomeini International Airport and the Mehrabad International Airport were not targeted.
The Israeli aggression on Iran comes after the Israeli regime threatened a large-scale attack on the country, after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 200 ballistic missiles on Israeli sites.
On October 1, 2024, the IRGC responded to multiple Israeli crimes in the region, including the assassination of Hamas leader, martyr Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. Multiple Israeli Air Force bases were struck, as confirmed by satellite images. Furthermore, Israeli air defenses faced to respond to the large-scale response, where nearly 90% of the missiles struck their targets.
