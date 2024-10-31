Israeli Positions in Khiam Pummeled by Hezbollah as Invasion Falters
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Military Media
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues shelling the Israeli north, dealing extensive damage and killing numerous soldiers, forcing the Israeli invasion of Lebanon to reverse course.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah launched a series of targeted strikes against Israeli forces and positions, with a series of attacks throughout the day marking a significant escalation in the area around al-Khiam and beyond.
Islamic Resistance fighters struck a grouping of Israeli soldiers east of al-Khiam with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells. Israeli forces in Wadi al-Khiam, southeast of the town, were targeted in four separate barrages, beginning with artillery shells and followed by consecutive rocket attacks. Another round of strikes focused on Israeli forces south of al-Khiam, with artillery and rocket barrages reported in succession.
In a separate operation, Islamic Resistance fighters fired a substantial barrage of rockets at the Karmiel settlement, intensifying the range of their strikes beyond immediate military targets. Shortly thereafter, fighters launched a barrage targeting Israeli forces in the Yiftah settlement, followed by an operation by air defense units engaging a Hermes 450 drone over Lebanon’s western sector, ultimately forcing its retreat.
Additional attacks later in the day included a targeted rocket barrage on Israeli forces positioned in the Kawakh area of the Houla Plain, north of Ramat Naftali, and an assault on the Ramim barracks.
Later in the day, a large rocket barrage was directed at the Krayot cluster of settlements situated north of occupied Haifa.
Continuing their series of intensive strikes in support of Gaza and defense of Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters expanded their operations against Israeli forces and strategic sites.
A series of rocket barrages began with a strike on Israeli forces stationed in the Zar'it barracks, followed by another targeting forces in the Avivim settlement. A sixth barrage in Wadi al-Khiam dealt extensive damage to the Israeli occupation forces in the area.
Hezbollah then attacked the Yarka storage facilities east of Akka with a substantial barrage of rockets, causing serious casualties.
On the eastern outskirts of al-Khiam, the Israeli occupation forces faced an assault by a specialized rocket, while subsequent barrages struck forces at the al-Maslakh district area south of al-Khiam, in the Manara settlement, and on the eastern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras.
As the night approached, a large barrage targeted Israeli forces in Metula, intensifying pressure on the Israeli occupation forces. Additionally, Islamic Resistance fighters utilized attack drones, achieving precise hits on Israeli positions within the Shomera settlement.
Coordinated attack targets three Israeli bases
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon's Military Media Unit released on Thursday footage documenting the targeting of the Israeli Shraga and Ein Shemer military bases and the Elyakim camp in a complex operation that involved the launch of high-end missiles and one-way drones.
Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that its Resistance fighters launched a coordinated attack.
The operation involved high-end rockets and a swarm of drones targeting the Ein Shemer Base (an air defense and regional brigade base) east of Hadera, as well as Israeli positions in the Elyakim Military Camp (of the Northern Command) south of Haifa and the Shraga Base north of the occupied city of Akka.
The targets were struck accurately as the Israeli forces failed to intercept the missiles and drones that hovered over the occupied Palestinian territories for some time, the group confirmed.
Israeli media reported that Hezbollah’s drones sent hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers into shelters, with the drones pursued for an hour and nine minutes, according to the KAN channel.
The Israeli military confirmed the detonation of two drones launched from Lebanon, while Israeli media reported that one drone detonated at the Shraga base, the primary base of the Golani Brigade, north of occupied Akka.
The operation is reminiscent of Hezbollah's drone attack on a training camp of the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of occupied Haifa, which killed at least four Israeli soldiers and injured dozens of others.
Operations overview
- At 00:10 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers east of the town of al-Khiam with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells.
- At 09:30 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with artillery shells.
- At 09:35 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a barrage of rockets for the second time.
- At 10:00 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a barrage of rockets for the third time.
- At 10:15 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a barrage of rockets for the fourth time.
- At 11:30 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces south of al-Khiam with a barrage of rockets.
- At noon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces south of al-Khiam with artillery shells for the second time.
- At noon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Khiam area with a barrage of rockets for the fifth time.
- At 12:25 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the Karmiel settlement with a large barrage of rockets.
- At 13:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Yiftah settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 14:45, the Islamic Resistance air defense units engaged a Hermes 450 drone over the western sector and forced it to exit Lebanese airspace.
- At 15:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Kawakh area in the Houla Plain (north of Ramat Naftali) with a specialized rocket barrage.
- At 15:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Rameem barracks with a barrage of rockets.
- At 15:10, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled Krayot, north of Haifa, with a large barrage of rockets.
- At 15:20, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Zar’it barracks with a barrage of rockets.
- At 15:40, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Avivim settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 16:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Wadi al-Khiam area with a barrage of rockets for the sixth time.
- At 16:20, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled the Yarka storage facilities east of Akka with a large barrage of rockets.
- At 16:20, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of al-Khiam with a specialized rocket.
- At 17:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the al-Maslakh district south of al-Khiam with a barrage of rockets.
- At 17:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Manara settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- At 17:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of Maroun al-Ras with a barrage of rockets.
- At 21:00, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli forces in the Metula settlement with a barrage of rockets.
- During the day, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Shomera settlement with a strike drone, achieving precise hits.
