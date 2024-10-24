No Prisoner Deal Without End to Gaza Aggression & Withdrawal: Hamdan
By Al Mayadeen English
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan tells Al Mayadeen that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken did not bring anything new like US Envoy Amos Hochstein and that Hamas is sticking to its demands, and emphasizes that coordination between the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon continues and develops as the battle evolves.
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan told Al Mayadeen, on Thursday evening, that "there will be no prisoner exchange deal with the [Israeli] occupation unless the aggression on Gaza is halted and a complete withdrawal takes place."
Hamdan clarified that "any serious efforts to release the captives held by the Resistance must begin with a ceasefire."
He explained that the Hamas delegation's visit to Moscow was "part of our efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza," adding, "We have asked Russia, China, and Algeria to work on ending the assault on Gaza."
While noting that "mediators informed the delegation that there are indications negotiations could move forward," he affirmed that "the Hamas delegation stands firmly by the movement's principles."
Hamdan mentioned that the delegation went to Cairo to hear the proposed ideas but emphasized that "the movement's stance on its demands remains unchanged."
On US diplomatic efforts
Regarding US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to Tel Aviv, Hamdan noted that "Blinken’s message is no different from what US envoy Amos Hochstein presented." He viewed it as "an attempt to shift the situation to suit US-Israeli interests only."
Hamdan expressed doubt that Blinken brought forward any new ideas, saying, "It’s hard to say if Blinken offered anything different without hearing from the mediators first. But we don't expect that he brought anything new."
He further emphasized, "Unless there are new proposals that address the interests and demands of the Palestinian people, the movement will not accept them. But, there is no harm in hearing from the mediators."
On Gaza Strip and siege in north
On the situation in northern Gaza, which has been under siege for about 20 days, Hamdan described it as "a step in the process of genocide, whether it's called a generals' plan or something else."
Hamdan reiterated that "Resistance fighters in northern Gaza are committed" stressing that they do not fear martyrdom and are determined to continue to confront and engage the Israeli occupation forces.
Israeli occupation believes it’s gaining from massacres
Hamdan expressed surprise that "no one in the hypocritical world has spoken out about the occupation’s crime of attacking UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, or its assault on UNRWA in Gaza."
He told Al Mayadeen, "The massacres in Lebanon and Palestine reveal the true nature of this entity, which some are trying to conceal," adding that the occupation thinks it can gain from its massacres, but Hamdan asserted that "this is a delusion."
Seeking to drain Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance, Hamdan responds to Israeli massacres saying "We will not be the side that tires before the occupation does" as the war on attrition continues.
Hamdan also stressed that "prolonging and expanding the battle will only bring disaster to the occupation." He reaffirmed that "the mood of the Palestinian people today rejects any partial deals."
Coordination between Resistance in Gaza and Lebanon continues to grow
Hamdan addressed the message from Islamic Resistance fighters, saying, "We feel proud when we hear these fighters speak with such dignity as they fight."
He added, "It is remarkable that the Resistance fighters in Lebanon and Palestine never forget the support of their people and their environment." He highlighted that the fighters, in their messages, "draw from a proud history of achievements in confronting the Israeli occupation."
Hamdan expressed confidence that the resilience shown by the Resistance in Lebanon "will have a significant impact on the battle with the occupation."
He also revealed to Al Mayadeen that "the coordination between the Resistance in Gaza and Lebanon continues as it started and is evolving with the progression of the battle."
Hamdan concluded by stating, "The occupation, which has caused destruction in Gaza, will face a severe defeat in Lebanon."
Egyptian security delegation meets Hamas leaders in Cairo: ceasefire talks
An Egyptian security delegation met with Hamas leaders in Cairo as part of efforts to resume Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations, according to an unnamed source, reported by Cairo News on Thursday and relayed by Reuters.
Later, Palestine's Al-Aqsa TV reported that a Hamas delegation, led by chief negotiator and deputy head of Hamas' political bureau in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo to meet with the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.
Earlier today, Qatar and senior diplomats in Washington announced that American and Israeli negotiators will meet in Doha in the coming days to attempt to restart talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
