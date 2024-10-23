Premier Attending BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan City
October 23, 2024
ADDIS ABABA– The 16th BRICS Summit started in Kazan, Russia, yesterday.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and First Lady Zinash Tayachew accompanied by a ministerial delegation arrived in Kazan, Russia ahead of the BRICS Summit.
Representatives from 36 countries will spend three days discussing cooperation in the areas of politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges, according to TV BRICS.
Today, meetings will be held in both narrow and expanded formats, after which summit participants will attend a formal reception.
Tomorrow, delegates will participate in two plenary sessions in the BRICS format, after which the Kazan Declaration will be adopted. The results of the high-level meeting on 24th October 2024 will be announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference.
In the capital of Tatarstan, leaders of BRICS countries, heads of government, and other political figures are gathering.
Among those already in Kazan are Vladimir Putin, Prime Ministers of Ethiopia and India Abiy Ahmed and Narendra Modi and, Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, President of the BRICS New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, Sri Lanka’s Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardane, and Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
Additionally, yesterday’s morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping flew to the city.
Representatives of six international organizations are also expected at the summit, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
The summit in Kazan, held from 22 to 24 October, is a key event during Russia’s BRICS chairmanship, which is taking place under the Theme: “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.” This will be the central theme of the discussions among the BRICS states.
BY STAFF REPORTER
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 23 OCTOBER 2024
