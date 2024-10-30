What We Know About Russia's Liberation of Selidovo in DPR
According to the report, enemy defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the line of engagement collapsed after Ukraine lost the locality
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have liberated the town of Selidovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.
Town liberated
- Russia’s Battlegroup Center has liberated all of Selidovo in the DPR, according to Russia’s top brass.
- Enemy defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the line of engagement collapsed after Ukraine lost the locality, military officials told TASS.
Prior events
- Ukrainian troops became mired in Selidovo in late September, a Russian military source said then.
- An operation to cut off the road linking Selidovo and the locality of Tsukurino paved the way for their quagmire, which, in turn, helped cut off a major Ukrainian logistics hub.
- Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military admitted that the situation for its troops had worsened on the front line near Selidovo in the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR, said Vitaly Milovidov, spokesman for Ukraine’s 15th Kara-Dag brigade of operational assignment at the National Guard of Ukraine.
Importance
- Since 2014, Selidovo has been a key location for the deployment of Ukrainian troops, and its strategic significance has only increased since 2022.
- The town was used as a hub for supplying multiple enemy formations in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye sectors of the line of engagement.
No comments:
Post a Comment