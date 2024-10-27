RSF Accused of Fresh Atrocities in Sudan’s Al-Jazirah
Tambul residents flee their homes following the RSF seizure of the area on Oct 24, 2024
October 27, 2024 (AL BUTANA) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been accused of killing civilians, including an infant, and preventing residents from leaving the city of Al Rafaa in eastern Al-Jazirah state amid escalating violence following a local commander’s defection to the army, monitoring groups said on Sunday.
The violence erupted after Abu Aqla Kikl, the RSF commander in Gezira state, switched allegiance to the Sudanese army on Oct. 21. The RSF are believed to be carrying out reprisal attacks in the region, where Kikl held significant influence.
The Gezira Conference, a local monitoring group, said residents discovered the bodies of three people who had been “slaughtered,” including a baby “forcibly taken from his mother,” in Al Sereicha village. Two bodies were reportedly found in fields, and another in an irrigation canal.
The RSF attacked Al Sereicha on Friday, leaving at least 124 people dead and 200 wounded, according to the Gezira Conference. The group also reported that 150 civilians were arrested and taken to RSF detention facilities in Kab Al-Jadid.
“There are fears that dozens of prisoners who were taken to Kab Al-Jadid will be executed,” the Gezira Conference said in a statement. Residents have begun searching irrigation canals and fields for more bodies.
The RSF have also been accused of preventing civilians from leaving Al Rafaa city, effectively using them as human shields against potential airstrikes, according to the Resistance Committees of Al Rafaa. The city is facing severe food, water, and electricity shortages, with communication networks, including Starlink satellite internet services, reportedly being cut off.
Sudan’s Health Minister, Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, said the ministry is working to evacuate and treat the wounded from Al Sereicha and has contacted the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders for assistance. He also directed all hospitals to provide free treatment to those affected by the violence.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that 9,332 families have been displaced from Tambul and surrounding villages in eastern Gezira between October 20-27. Communication outages are hindering efforts to assess displacement from other affected areas.
