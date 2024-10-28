Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Troop Gatherings at Fatima Gate Four Times
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance of Lebanon - Resistance media
Hezbollah's Resistance fighters continue to confront Israeli occupation forces by targeting their positions in the northern settlements and along the southern front with rockets, artillery and drones.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah continues to confront Israeli occupation forces along the southern Lebanese border by targeting their sites with rockets and artillery.
In its first released statement today, the resistance announced that at 12:20 am on Monday, its fighters launched a rocket salvo at a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers situated between the settlements of al-Manara and "Margaliot."
Then, at 12:50 AM, the resistance targeted, for the second time, a gathering of occupation soldiers between the settlements of Al-Manara and Margaliot, with a salvo of rockets, proceeded thereafter to target an Israeli troop gathering at the border, specifically at Fatima Gate four consecutive times.
The operation overview is as follows:
Four consecutive attacks at Fatima Gate
At 06:30 am, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers at Fatima Gate with artillery shells.
At 7:00 am, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of Israeli troops at Fatima Gate for the second time.
At 7:05 am, As part of the Khaybar operation series, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli military company east of occupied Akka using an attack drone, achieving a direct hit.
At 7:15 am, Hezbollah targeted for the third time an Israeli troop gathering at Fatima Gate with a barrage of rockets.
At 8:00 am, then the resistance fighters again targeted an Israeli troop gathering at Fatima Gate for the fourth time with a barrage of rockets.
At 8:30 am, Hezbollah targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of rockets.
At 12:06 pm, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli assembly point at the al-Omra area, west of al-Wazzani with a barrage of rockets.
These operations come in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in support of their honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, according to the Resistance's statement.
