SA to Prove Genocidal Acts Have Been Committed in Gaza
Almost a year since the government filed its genocide case against Israel, the time has now come to prove its allegations.
The International Court of Justice, which has its seat in The Hague, is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Picture: https://www.icj-cij.org/home
CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa's memorial in its genocide case against Israel will show such crimes have been committed in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.
Monday was the deadline for the government to file its main arguments to the world’s highest court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after launching the case in December.
Over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel retaliated on Gaza following the killing of over a thousand civilians in Israel by the Hamas military group, Hamas, last year October.
Since launching the case in the Hague, it approached the court four times for interim measures in attempts to lessen harm to Palestinian civilians.
Three orders have been granted in its favour this year, despite them having had little to no impact on all forms of attacks on Palestinian life, essential services and its broader society.
Lamola said that although the memorial is confidential and the government can’t reveal its full contents, it believes it has a solid case.
"It’s up to the court if it wants to open it up, but we can say we believe we have comprehensive, forensic evidence that will be able to convince the court that indeed genocide was committed in Gaza.
Israel will have until July next year to respond to South Africa’s case by filing a counter-memorial.
