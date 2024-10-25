Iran's Air Defenses Foil Multiple Israeli Attacks on Military Bases
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen's correspondent has confirmed that there were no Israeli attacks on vital infrastructure in Iran, early on Saturday.
Israeli warplanes are launching an aggression on Iran, as explosions were heard in several areas, including the capital Tehran, early on Saturday. Attacks renewed at around 4:30 am, as footage circulated of several successful interceptions near the capital.
The Israeli military command confirmed that its Air Force is conducting strikes on "military targets" in Iran.
It also warned Israeli settlers, urging them to remain "alert and vigilant," in a statement.
At least three explosions were heard near Tehran, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Iran reported.
Later our correspondent said that Israeli warplanes attempted to target three bases in Tehran County, which includes multiple provinces. However, Iranian air defenses were able to intercept the incoming attack.
Our correspondent said that reports regarding strikes on the Imam Khomeini International Airport and energy facilities are false. However, explosions were heard in the city of Eslamshahr, south of the capital city, Tehran.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent noted that the sounds of explosions heard in Tehran were related to air defense activities, adding that the situation in the Iranian capital is completely stable.
Iranian air defenses successfully intercepted hostile targets aimed at military bases in the southern and western parts of Tehran Province, outside the capital city itself, our correspondent pointed out.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent on Israeli attack on journalists: 'We will never retreat!'
Sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen that the Imam Khomeini International Airport and the Mehrabad International Airport were not targeted.
Air Defenses foil second wave of Israeli attacks
Hours after the first attack was launched, another wave of aerial targets was detected over Iran, at around 4:30 am. Medium-range air defenses were activated to shoot down all hostile objects over Tehran, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
Footage also circulated of successful interceptions over eastern areas in the Tehran province.
Biden watches closely
Sean Savett, White House National Security Council spokesperson, told Al Mayadeen that the US is not taking part in the Israeli attack against Iran, adding that President Joe Biden was informed of the attack and is closely monitoring the situation.
Moreover, a US military official also told Al Mayadeen that the United States was informed in advance of the Israeli airstrikes.
The Israeli aggression on Iran comes after the Israeli regime threatened a large-scale attack on the country after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched 200 ballistic missiles on Israeli sites.
On October 1, 2024, the IRGC responded to multiple Israeli crimes in the region, including the assassination of Hamas leader, martyr Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. Multiple Israeli Air Force bases were struck, as confirmed by satellite images. Furthermore, Israeli air defenses faced to respond to the large-scale response, where nearly 90% of the missiles struck their targets.
No comments:
Post a Comment