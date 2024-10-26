Iran Army Announces Two Soldiers Killed in Israeli Aggression
Saturday, 26 October 2024 10:26 AM
The combo shows Major Hamzeh Jahandideh (R) and Sergeant Mohammad-Mehdi Shahrokhifar of Iran's Army who were martyred in Israeli aggression on the country on October 26, 2024.
Iran’s Army has announced the martyrdom of two of its forces in Israel’s pre-dawn aggression on a number of military positions across the country.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army offered in sacrifice two of its soldiers last night while confronting the projectiles of the criminal Zionist regime in order to safeguard the security of Iran and prevent harm to the Iranian nation and interests,” the Army said in a statement on Saturday.
Media reports identified the two martyred Army forces as Major Hamzeh Jahandideh and Sergeant Mohammad-Mehdi Shahrokhifar.
The strikes targeted parts of military sites in the capital Tehran as well as the western and southwestern provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, with Iran’s air defense saying the attacks were “successfully intercepted and countered.”
The attacks caused “limited damage” in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation.
Despite Israeli media reports overplaying the Israeli attack by circulating fake images, the Iranian public returned to their routines and daily life continued smoothly across the country.
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced that flights had resumed after a short interruption and footage from Mehrabad Airport in western Tehran showed operations running normally, with passengers moving through as usual.
The Tehran Oil Refining Company also dismissed rumors of an Israeli attack on its facilities.
Condemnations pour in after Israeli aggression against Iran
The Israeli regime’s aggression on a number of military positions across Iran in the early hours of Saturday has drawn condemnations from the regional countries.
On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the occupying regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.
Dubbed Operation True Promise II, the retaliatory strike dealt a severe blow to the illegal regime all the more ruinous than its prequel in April, with Tel Aviv having so far declined to reveal the extent of loss it suffered despite vowing to respond on several occasions.
No comments:
Post a Comment