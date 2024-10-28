Sudan Seeks World Bank Support for Post-conflict Reconstruction
Gibril Ibrahim speaks to Sudan Tribune on January 4, 2023
October 27, 2024 (WASHINGTON)—Sudan’s Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim said on Sunday that the country is seeking World Bank funding to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by the ongoing conflict and facilitate the return of millions of displaced people.
Ibrahim made the request during a meeting of Arab finance ministers with the President of the World Bank Group at the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, he urged the World Bank to “find financing mechanisms and formulas” to support Sudan’s reconstruction efforts and to provide technical assistance and capacity building to help the country maximize its resources.
The conflict has devastated Sudan’s infrastructure and displaced 14 million people, including 10.9 million internally, according to the International Organization for Migration.
“Conflicts lead to job losses and poverty, which in turn lead to further job losses and conflicts and wars,” Ibrahim said, emphasizing the war’s devastating impact on the Sudanese economy.
The Finance Minister also met with the World Bank Country Director in Sudan on Saturday to discuss support for key sectors such as electricity, water, agriculture, and education. The meeting reviewed the government’s efforts to assess reconstruction needs and secure necessary aid.
This announcement follows the World Bank’s recent approval of $435 million in grants channeled through UN agencies for health, water, education, and agricultural projects in Sudan.
