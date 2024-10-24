SACP Mpumalanga Province Statement On The Matric Class Of 2024
21 October 2024
The South African Communist Party in Mpumalanga Province joins the echoing voices of all progressive forces in wishing the 2024 Matric Class well as they sit for their final examinations. With the little time left for the academic year, we urge learners to be more focused as these examinations will mark the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.
On Monday 21October, more than 700,000 full time candidates will sit for their exams, while over 136,00 will also form part of the candidates sitting in over 7,000 examination centers. In 2023, our Province, Mpumalanga received 77 per cent Matric pass rate, and we are hoping for a convincing increase for this academic year. We hope all the learners and other stakeholders will play a meaningful role to the achievements of target goals not only for the department but also for the learners themselves.
We are, however, dismayed by the recent gruesome events taking place in the province and other parts of the country. In this province alone, 25 learners from Marhagi Secondary School in Verena were hospitalised from what is suspected to be food poisoning after they complained about having stomach aches and headaches. This followed similar cases that were reported in Gauteng recently.
We urge the Department of Education in Mpumalanga to keep a very close eye on the progress of these learners in schools and homes together with parents and communities. The SACP doesn’t have confidence to the Department of Education under the Minister coming from DA, Siviwe Gwarube, to be able to handle these complex matters as she has so far proven to be unfit for that position.
We urge the department and other stakeholders to give learners more academic, social and emotional support to ensure that they don’t get disturbed during this crucial time. Learners should put everything aside and avoid social gatherings that may hinder their progress and focus more on their studies.
ISSUED BY THE SACP MPUMALANGA PROVINCE
Contact:
Lucky Mbuyane
SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY
SACP Provincial Secretary
082 351 5804
OR
Lesetja Dikgale
SACP Spokesperson
076 869 4360
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment