Condemnations Pour in After Israeli Aggression Against Iran
Saturday, 26 October 2024 1:37 PM
A man films a general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on October 26, 2024.
The Israeli regime’s aggression on a number of military positions across Iran in the early hours of Saturday has drawn condemnations from the regional countries.
The pre-dawn strikes targeted the capital Tehran as well as the western and southwestern provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, with Iran’s air defense saying the attacks were “successfully intercepted and countered.”
In a statement on Saturday, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran as a “violation of its sovereignty” and international laws, urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint.
Riyadh called on the international community to take action towards de-escalation and ending conflicts in the region.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation” of the Israeli strikes and emphasized its “firm position rejecting escalation of the conflict in the region”, which “threatens the security and the stability of countries and peoples in the Middle East”, the ministry said on X.
Iran’s air defense force has confirmed Israeli attacks targeting positions in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, saying the aggression was successfully thwarted.
'Explosive escalation”
Russia warned of an “explosive escalation” in the region after the Israeli regime carried out airstrikes on military targets in Iran.
“We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint, stop the violence, and prevent events from developing into a catastrophic scenario,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
‘Region to brink of a wider war’
Turkey also condemned Israel's aggression against Iran in the “strongest terms.”
“Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank, and killing civilians every day in Lebanon, with this attack has now brought our region to the brink of a wider war,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday.
“It is now clear that putting an end to Israeli terror in the region has become a historic task to ensure international security and peace,” it added.
The Turkish foreign ministry called on the international community to take immediate action stop the Israeli regime, it said.
‘End cycle of violence’
Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the aggression constitutes a blatant violation of international law and seriously undermines regional stability.
“Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence,” read the ministry.
It said Israel’s continuous acts with impunity have severely affected and will continue to affect the security and future stability of West Asia, bringing the region closer to the brink of a wider conflict.
‘Blatant violation of sovereignty’
Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the aggression as a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a clear breach of international law.
The ministry emphasized in a statement that such actions will exacerbate regional tensions and undermine efforts for peace and stability as it condemned the ongoing Israeli practices and warned that they threaten to escalate conflicts in the region.
Oman’s statement called upon the international community to take decisive action to halt aggression and to address the root causes of regional crises, including the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian and Arab lands.
‘Grave violation of UN Charter’
Pakistan also strongly condemned the aggression, saying it is against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran as well as a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law.
“These strike undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region,” Islamabad said. “Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.”
Pakistan called on the UN Security Council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behavior.
The international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security, it added.
'Aggressive policies'
Iraq denounced global inaction against Israel's expansion of conflict in West Asia.
"The occupying Zionist entity continues its aggressive policies and widening the conflict in the region through blatant attacks that it carries out with impunity," including against Iranian targets, Government spokesman Basim Alawadi said in a statement denouncing "the international community's silence" on Israeli actions.
‘Strong solidarity’
The Syrian Foreign Ministry slammed the blatant Israeli aggression in a statement, expressing its solidarity and support for Iran in the face of the regime’s onslaught.
“Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the blatant Israeli aggression that took place on Saturday at dawn against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which coincided with a brutal air aggression against Syria, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty and sanctity of Iranian and Syrian territories, and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter,” the statement said.
“Syrian Arab Republic supports Iran’s legitimate right to defend itself, protect its territories and the lives of its citizens, which is guaranteed by international laws, and expresses its strong solidarity and support for it in the face of the aggression it is being subjected to,” the Syrian Foreign Ministry added.
The statement called on all free countries of the world to condemn Israel’s aggressive actions, work to put an end to them, and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable and that they do not escape punishment.
‘Dangerous escalation’
Jordan said the strikes were “in violation of international law and (Iran’s) sovereignty, and a dangerous escalation that leads to more tension in the region.”
Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufyan Qudah called on the international community to “assume its responsibilities and take immediate measures to impose a halt to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon as a first step towards reducing the escalation.”
‘Clear breach of principles of international law’
Qatar expressed deep concern over Israel’s continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.
“The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of Israel’s targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering this act a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law,” read a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry emphasized the country’s deep concern regarding the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation and urged all concerned parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, and avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability in the region.
It also reiterated Qatar’s call for the international community to intensify efforts aimed at de-escalation, reducing tensions, and ending the suffering of the peoples of the region, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.
‘Resolve disputes via diplomatic means’
In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict.
“The ministry reiterated the UAE’s belief that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international laws, and respecting the sovereignty of states are the best foundations for resolving current crises,” the statement said.
“In this context, the UAE stresses the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means, away from the language of confrontation and escalation,” it added.
‘Serious threat to regional, international security’
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it condemns the airstrikes launched by Israel at dawn on Saturday.
“These attacks constitute a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional and international security and peace,” it said, calling on international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to assume their responsibilities in putting an end to the Israeli escalation in the region.
Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry also expressed condemnation and accused Israel of “endangering the security of the region.”
