Thursday, October 31, 2024

Iraqi Resistance Conducts 7 Drone Attacks on Israeli Targets

By Al Mayadeen English

Source: Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Military Media

The drones attacked targets in the Golan and across Israeli-occupied territories in Palestine.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters conducted seven long-range attacks on Israeli targets, across occupied territories, on Thursday. 

The operations were announced on Thursday, from dawn until midnight, and were all conducted via one-way attack drones. 

Two of these operations targeted vital Israeli infrastructure in the occupied Syrian Golan. 

The rest of the attacks were spread across northern, central, and southern Israeli-occupied territories. 

Attacks on Israeli targets in "northern occupied territories," usually refers to al-Jalil in northern occupied Palestine. Two vital targets in this area were attacked. 

Two other attacks targeted "southern occupied territories," usually referring to occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), a coastal area on the Red Sea. 

The last of these drones attacked a vital target in central Israeli-occupied territories. 

Iraqi Resistance factions promised to continue conducting these operations in support of Palestine and Lebanon, adding that these operations will continue to escalate. 

