Iraqi Resistance Conducts 7 Drone Attacks on Israeli Targets
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Iraq - Military Media
The drones attacked targets in the Golan and across Israeli-occupied territories in Palestine.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its fighters conducted seven long-range attacks on Israeli targets, across occupied territories, on Thursday.
The operations were announced on Thursday, from dawn until midnight, and were all conducted via one-way attack drones.
Two of these operations targeted vital Israeli infrastructure in the occupied Syrian Golan.
The rest of the attacks were spread across northern, central, and southern Israeli-occupied territories.
Attacks on Israeli targets in "northern occupied territories," usually refers to al-Jalil in northern occupied Palestine. Two vital targets in this area were attacked.
Two other attacks targeted "southern occupied territories," usually referring to occupied Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), a coastal area on the Red Sea.
The last of these drones attacked a vital target in central Israeli-occupied territories.
Iraqi Resistance factions promised to continue conducting these operations in support of Palestine and Lebanon, adding that these operations will continue to escalate.
