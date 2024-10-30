Somalia Inaugurates Largest Emergency Care Center
The state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 200 patients in need of emergency health services
by BRIAN ORUTA
30 October 2024 - 19:40
In Summary
Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre stressed on the need by government to improve on healthcare in order to boost the sector.
He said such a deliberate move will also help provide job opportunities for the people of Somalia.
Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and other dignitaries at the launch of Media Emergency Health Centre in Mogadishu [HANDOUT]
The Federal Government of Somalia has marked a new era in healthcare following the launch of the country’s largest Emergency Care Centre at Medina General Hospital in Mogadishu.
Speaking during the launch, Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre stressed on the need by government to improve on healthcare in order to boost the sector.
He said such a deliberate move will also help provide job opportunities for the people of Somalia.
“This center will play a major role in treating and caring for the Somali army and citizens who are fighting with the Al-Shabab group,” Barre said.
The state-of-the-art facility, which can accommodate 200 patients in need of emergency health services, is designed to provide comprehensive support for individuals impacted by both natural and man-made disasters.
The launch comes two years after the tragic Zoobe-2 explosion which claimed dozens of people in the country’s capital.
Madina Hospital's Emergency Department was a cramped space with about five beds, which were also located far from the operating theater.
PM Barre emphasized the government’s commitment to fully constructing and equipping the country’s largest hospital.
He said his government is currently undertaking efforts re-launch of a fully repaired blood bank center, the establishment of an emergency response center, and the improvement of numerous health facilities.
The Emergency Care Center was constructed by funds raised by the National Emergency Committee, which is comprised of various federal ministries, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), and civil society organizations.
Somalia's Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Adam, expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the establishment of the facility.
Adam said the centre will greatly contribute to the ease of access to urgent medical care.
The commissioning was attended by ministers, members of parliament, leaders of social organizations, police representatives, business owners, bank officials, families of Zoobe-2 attack victims, and among other guests.
The condition of the access road to the health facility were also deplorable to the extent that vehicles could not pass.
No comments:
Post a Comment