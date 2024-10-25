Israel Attacks Iran, Sound of Explosions Heard Near Tehran
By Virginia Pietromarchi, Alastair McCready and Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
25 Oct 2024
The Israeli army says it is conducting strikes on military targets in Iran in response to what it said were months of attacks by Iran and its proxies in the region. There has been no immediate comment from Iran.
Several explosions have been reported in and around Tehran, as well as Karaj city.
Analysis
‘Without US support, this attack would not have been possible’
Raed Jarrar, advocacy director at the US-based think tank DAWN, says the Israeli attacks on Iran would not have been possible without the Biden administration’s “blind military and political support” for Israel.
“In the past few weeks, we saw the US moving dozens of military assets to Israel, including the THAAD [missile defence] system,” Jarrar noted.
“For me, that is the most important part about the attack: the United States’s blind support that enabled Israel to continue its belligerence around the region,” he told Al Jazeera.
“Without US support, this attack would not have been possible.”
