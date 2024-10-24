Thursday, October 24, 2024

Guterres, Putin Discuss International Financial System — UN Secretary-General's Office

They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, a statement said

© Alexander Kazakov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, October 25. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia to discuss the international financial system.

"The secretary-general and the president also discussed the questions of development and the international financial system," a statement from the UN chief’s office said.

"The secretary-general and the president also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the absolute need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the need to avoid a further regional escalation," the statement said. 

