Spokesman for DPRK Ministry of National Defense Makes Public Final Results of Investigation Into Case of Grave Infringement Upon Sovereignty by Drone From ROK
A spokesman for the Ministry of National Defence of the DPRK released on October 27 the final results of investigation into the case of infringement upon its sovereignty which confirmed the take-off point and route and purpose of intrusion by the drone from the ROK found in the area of the DPRK capital.
According to the spokesman, under the instruction of the DPRK government on scientifically and thoroughly proving the truth behind the case of the grave infringement upon the country's sovereignty by drone, a military means recognized by the world, the joint investigation group involving the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of State Security and other relevant specialized organs completely dismantled the flight control module from the remains of a crashed enemy drone and analyzed the flight plan and flight log in a comprehensive way.
The results of analysis of the flight control program of the enemy drone made by the joint investigation group unjustifiably and clearly proved the most vulgar and shameless provocative nature of the ROK military gangsters who have persistently evaded the responsibility for the illegal intrusion by their drone into the sky above the capital of the DPRK.
The collected evidence data include 238 flight plans and flight logs worked out between June 5, 2023 and October 8, 2024 and the remaining data except the data of October 8 are the data of flight in the territory of the ROK.
According to the analysis of the flight control program, a plan for scattering political agitation rubbish is to be worked out when the flight plan is drawn out, and when the drone reaches the position reflected in the scattering plan, the flight control module is to send an electrical signal to the scattering means.
The flight data number of the enemy drone that crashed after intruding into the DPRK on October 8 was analyzed.
The plan for scattering political agitation rubbish and the scattering log were recorded correctly in the enemy drone.
It was proved that the drone of the ROK military gangsters which took off on Paengnyong Island at 23:25:30 on October 8 and intruded into the airspace of the DPRK flew over Jangyon County of South Hwanghae Province and the waters around Cho Island to the waters around Namjoap Island, and then veered to fly over Chollima District of the city of Nampho and intruded into the capital of the DPRK.
The enemy drone scattered the political agitation rubbish in the sky above the area between the building of the DPRK Foreign Ministry and Sungni Station of the Pyongyang Metro at 01:32:08 on October 9 and in the sky above the building of the Ministry of National Defence at 01:35:11.
The confirmed objective and scientific evidence data expose that the intrusion by the drone is aimed at scattering the anti-DPRK political agitation rubbish and that the principal of the hostile infringement upon the DPRK sovereignty is none other than the puppet ROK military gangsters.
The spokesman for the Ministry of National Defence stressed once again that the last warning to the dangerous and reckless political and military provocation by the ROK military gangsters which went beyond the limit of patience has already been issued.
In case the infringement upon the sovereignty of the DPRK reoccurs due to the blind trust in the master, seizing the ROK, the most vulgar and malignant rogue state, and its extremely bad habit of challenge, the source of all misfortunes and provocations will disappear forever by the merciless offensive of the DPRK.
2024-10-28
DPRK fires ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
The launch was also reported by the Defense Ministry of Japan
SEOUL, October 31. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a ballistic missile in the early hours of Thursday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
According to the report, the missile was fired towards the Sea of Japan.
The launch was also reported by the Defense Ministry of Japan, the Kyodo news agency said.
