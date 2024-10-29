RSF Continues Retaliatory Attacks Against Civilians in East Al Jazirah
October 29, 2024
(EAST AL JAZIRAH) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued their campaign of revenge against civilians in East Al Jazirah, central Sudan, on Tuesday, attacking the city of Al Hilaliya, killing five people and besieging residents in mosques.
These attacks follow the defection of a key RSF commander, Abu Aqla Kikal, who joined the army on October 20th.
Civilian resistance committees reported that the RSF killed five people and wounded dozens in Al Hilaliya. They also stated that the RSF is besieging civilians within three mosques after looting their homes and conducting arrests.
The Al Jazirah Conference, a civilian entity monitoring the violence, confirmed the deaths in Al Hilaliya and added that the RSF looted shops and forced residents to flee the city.
On Monday, the RSF attacked the village of Al-Jaqoqab, executing the mosque imam and his son and forcing all residents to leave. The Al Jazirah Conference also revealed that the RSF killed two detainees from the village of Al-Kamr Al-Ja’aliyin.
Resistance committees in Al-Hasahisa reported that the RSF executed 14 detainees from the village of Al-Sreiha, with the fate of the remaining detainees unknown.
In Al-Sreiha, the RSF committed horrific abuses, killing 124 civilians and detaining 150 others. Residents later found three of the detainees, including an infant, slaughtered and dumped in irrigation canals and agricultural fields.
UN condemns “staggering” scale of violence
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in East Al Jazirah. He cited reports of the RSF attack on Al-Sreiha, where 124 people were allegedly killed, followed by attacks on Rufaa and Tambul, where hundreds are reported dead amidst widespread looting.
Türk noted reports of at least 25 cases of sexual violence in several villages, including attacks on three medical workers and an 11-year-old girl who died as a result. He also highlighted the abduction of women and girls.
Further reports indicate that the RSF is detaining and mistreating civilians from targeted villages, confiscating internet devices and phones in approximately 30 villages, and burning crops.
Civilian committees say the RSF has attacked six towns and 58 villages in East Al Jazirah. The UN confirms that residents of 30 villages have suffered physical assaults, humiliation, and threats.
Türk urged investigations into all alleged violations and for those responsible to be brought to justice to break the cycles of violence.
