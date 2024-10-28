Uhuru Addresses High-level Military Fete in Nigeria
Uhuru said the military plays a crucial role in supporting national security while respecting civilian oversight
by Tabnacha Odeny
28 October 2024 - 18:58
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday delivered a speech at the inauguration of Nigeria’s National Defence College (NDC) Course 33 in Abuja.
The inauguration of the National Defence College (NDC) Course 33 in Nigeria is a significant event that launches a new academic year at the institution, which is Nigeria’s highest military training college.
Each course intake, including the recently inaugurated Course 33, brings together senior military officers, government officials, and international participants who engage in a rigorous curriculum designed to strengthen strategic military leadership and develop expertise in national and international security matters.
Uhuru highlighted the significance of strong institutions in promoting security and development across Africa.
“The nucleus of strong regions is strong nations. We must get it right in our individual nations to build a more robust collective," Uhuru said.
The former Head of State shared six essential lessons drawn from his experience, focusing on how strong institutions facilitate sustainable development and national security.
In his address to Africa’s youth, Uhuru emphasized that “investment in our human capital by creating viable social and economic pathways for our youth” is vital for achieving institutional resilience.
“Today, the much-touted demographic dividend of our youth has matured, and our young people would like to cash in their checks immediately," Uhuru said.
Uhuru also addressed the necessity for ethical management of public finances and equitable tax practices to establish functional markets, asserting that effective governance and transparency in public finance are crucial.
“Citizens across the continent are increasingly aware of the social contract existing between themselves and the state,” he said.
Furthermore, Uhuru stated that Africa's natural resources should benefit the public good.
"Africa has been endowed with abundant resources, yet it is not immediately evident that this wealth has improved the lives of its citizens," he said.
Uhuru, who is also a member of the AU High-Level Panel for Ethiopia and Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Peace Process, talked at length about the military's role in supporting national security while respecting civilian oversight.
The former president noted that strong electoral institutions are vital for safeguarding democracy.
“Failure to build credibility in electoral institutions may ultimately undermine the quality of leadership” and underscore the military’s duty to uphold constitutionalism," he said.
