UN Chief 'Deeply Alarmed' by Escalation After Israeli Aggression on Iran
Saturday, 26 October 2024 5:27 PM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence in the West Asia region, calling for “maximum efforts” to prevent a full-scale regional war.
Gutteres made the appeal on Saturday following Israel’s overnight aggression against several military positions across Iran.
Guterres is “deeply alarmed” by the continued escalation across the region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that he reiterated his urgent appeal to all parties “to cease all military actions in the region, including in Gaza and Lebanon."
He also called for "maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war and return to the path of diplomacy," stressing that all acts of escalation are “condemnable and must stop.”
Iran’s air defense force has confirmed Israeli attacks targeting positions in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, saying the aggression was successfully thwarted.
In the early hours of Saturday, Israeli strikes targeted parts of military sites in the capital Tehran as well as the western and southwestern provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, with Iran’s air defense saying the attacks were successfully thwarted.
The attacks caused limited damage in some locations and the dimensions of the incident are under investigation.
Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns the Israeli act of aggression against the country’s military sites as a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
Despite Israeli media reports overplaying the Israeli attack by circulating fake images, the Iranian public returned to their routines and daily life continued smoothly across the country.
Iran has condemned the Israeli act of aggression against the country’s military installations as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, emphasizing that Tehran will utilize all material and spiritual capabilities of the Iranian nation to defend its security and vital interests, and firmly stand by its duties towards regional peace and security.
No comments:
Post a Comment