Activist Boniface Mwangi’s Appeal to Kenyans After Release
The activist says intimidation won't stop him from fighting for human rights
by PERPETUA ETYANG
28 October 2024 - 15:41
In Summary
He questioned the democracy of the country saying that Kenyans should not be arrested for demanding their rights.
The activist further asked Kenyans to call for compensation for victims of the police killings.
Activist Boniface Mwangi was released Monday morning after spending hours at the Kamukunji police station.
Mwangi was picked up from his Machakos home on Sunday morning and was later traced to Kamkunji police station in Nairobi, where he was detained.
The activist said that intimidation will not stop him from fighting for human rights.
He questioned the democracy of the country, saying that Kenyans should not be arrested for demanding their rights.
“Such things should not be happening in a democracy. But are we a democracy? Which democracy shoots unarmed children and arrests citizens for displaying their national flag?”
Moving forward, activist Mwangi said that Kenyans should focus on three things to move forward.
He asked Kenyans to courageously demand justice, arrest and prosecution of individual officers who discharged their firearms unlawfully during the anti-government protests.
The activist further asked Kenyans to call for compensation for victims of alleged police killings.
“Right to citizenship. You cannot deny or sell us our national identity cards. All Kenyans who have reached the age of 18 must be issued with a voter's card. It’s unconstitutional and illegal to deny citizens ID cards. Demand IDs and voters cards,” Mwangi said.
Activist Mwangi added that Kenyans should demand accountability from the country's leaders.
“His manifesto, implementation of all constitutional reports and debt audit.”
After his release, Mwangi claimed that he was arrested in front of his children, and wasn’t informed of the reason for the arrest.
“To my family, the legal team, and every Kenyan who stood by me, may God bless and protect you.”
No charges were preferred against Mwangi.
Mwangi’s arrest happened ahead of his planned protests at the Standard Chartered marathon that took place on Sunday.
His wife, Njeri Mwangi, who traced the activist to the station, said police accused him of inciting the public.
“They are holding him over claims of incitement to violence. It is all about this marathon,” she said.
The marathon went on uninterrupted amid heavy security. Security was enhanced at the event with major roads blocked.
Police said they feared his followers would infiltrate the event and cause violence.
A campaign was immediately launched online to free Mwangi. This was shared widely by many social media enthusiasts.
Mwangi had been mobilising his followers to join the protest at the marathon as one way of expressing discontent about the country’s leadership.
