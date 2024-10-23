Rethinking Nile River Treaties From Colonial Legacies to Inclusive Agreements
October 23, 2024
It is certain that institutionalized framework is critical in ensuring equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile River. It is worth noting that at various points in time a broad range of principles of equitable and reasonable utilization has been put in place with a focus on enhancing mutual understanding on the Nile River matters.
In actual fact, the Abbay Dam which embarked on producing hydroelectric power is crucial for the successful growth of Ethiopia and paving the way for lower riparian countries as well as neighboring nations.
In all sincerity, it is possible to ensure all-encompassing understanding of the principle of ensuring equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile River with the purpose of bringing about mutual agreement and negotiating interests through the passage of time.
It is not secret that Ethiopia unceasingly reaffirmed its persistent ambition to ensure equitable and rational usage of water resources for a diverse range of undertakings that can take the region to new frontiers and new opportunities.
Notwithstanding the fact that Ethiopia has no motivation to do harm to any country except bending over backwards to utilize its water resources equitably to make certain actual development, worrywarts has continued pull out all the stops to drag the positive moves of the federal government but in vain.
All things considered, the countless deliberations and diverse conversations that took place at various points in time brought an opportunity to toss around ideas, feelings and thoughts in the context of the recent developments on the Nile River.
In point of fact, riparian states should go to the ends of the earth with the purpose of fast-tracking the coming into force of the CFA.
In a similar manner, they should do everything they can to tackle encounters and make incremental progress to preserve the shared resource while making an effort to defend impartiality in its exploitation. It is generally acknowledged that for years, Ethiopia has been ensuring fair and equitable use of shared resources.
It is an indisputable fact that regional cooperation plays a paramount role in cementing ties making use of shared resources and taking the region to whole new level. As Egypt possesses wonderful opportunities to return to peaceful conduct of its relations with the Nile River riparian states, it does not have to rub its eyes for a fraction of a second.
In the present circumstances, following its positive strides, Ethiopia’s commitment to the principles of equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile’s waters has been winning the hearts and minds of the wider international community and receiving a pat on the back.
The principles enshrined in the Agreement for the Nile River Basin Cooperative Framework (CFA) fix historic wrongs, ascertain equitable use and foster mutual understanding and shared responsibility, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Ethiopia underscored, according to information obtained from ENA.
The MoFA congratulated the People of the Nile Basin States on the official entry into force of CFA on 13 October 2024, noting that it is a remarkable achievement that has been in the making for over a decade.
The dedication, perseverance, and collaborative spirit displayed by state parties throughout this process would, no doubt, enhance cooperation and provide the impetus to realize the equitable and reasonable management and utilization of the shared water resource, the Ministry stated in statement posted on social media.
The Ministry also underlined that Ethiopia is confident that the entry into force of this agreement will yield significant benefits for the basin states and contribute to a more prosperous and sustainable future.
CFA stipulates that each Nile Basin State has the right to use, within its territory, the waters of the Nile River System in a manner that is consistent with the other basic principles.
For as long as one can remember, downstream nations have been making an effort to distance themselves from CFA and continue their upper echelon on the Nile River despite the fact that Ethiopia and other upstream nations have been antagonistic to the grandiloquence.
It is common knowledge that Egypt more often than not has been demanding the 1929 and 1959 pacts, which were signed under the aegis of the colonial powers. To everyone’s dismay, the pacts give domination of the Nile River to the downstream nations to make use of the Nile River as they wish. Under the backing of the colonial era treaties, the two nations had been solely utilizing the Nile River. It was really heartbreaking.
This past grievances and archaic injustice came to a halt some months back as the world’s recently recognized state brought the CFA into effect on the heels of its endorsement. As a matter of fact, over the course of the year, Ethiopia’s undaunted and adventurous guidance has been smoothing the path of economic regional integrationand launch the guideline for fair utilization of resources.
The Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE) has called on Sudan and Egypt to join the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), following its recent entry into force.
In a press briefing, Minister Habtamu Itefa (PhD-Eng.) highlighted the significance of the CFA, stating, “The ratified CFA is becoming our [riparian’s] rules and regulations.” He extended a direct invitation to Sudan and Egypt, reiterating Ethiopia’s commitment to cooperation.
“If you have concerns regarding the CFA, it is all-inclusive. Let us connect to discuss and utilize it together,” he said. The Minister emphasized that the CFA promises mutual benefits for all countries in the Nile basin, ensuring no one is excluded.
Habtamu (PhD-Eng.) described the agreement as a remarkable achievement for all riparian nations advocating for justice and equitable access to water resources. He pointed out that previous agreement on the Nile favored downstream countries, leaving upstream nations like Ethiopia without fair utilization rights.
Characterizing the CFA as the “backbone” of equitable water resource management, the Minister noted it marks a significant departure from past practices. “We believe there has been injustice in how the Nile has been utilized, particularly by our brothers and sisters downstream. The Cooperative Framework Agreement poses no threat to anyone; it is an inclusive agreement,” he affirmed.
The CFA comprises 15 major principles focused on three key areas: the utilization of the Nile for development, water management practices, and information-sharing mechanisms. The first 15 articles address these principles, while the remaining 30 outline institutional and legal frameworks.
Ethiopia’s vital role in the Nile system, noting that the country contributes over 85 percent of the river’s water but previously had no influence over its management.
It is a well-known fact that in light of the current situation the inappropriately historic privileges turned out to be history in view of the fact that the Republic of South Sudan approved CFA which ended the pointless and passionate conflict revolving around the Nile River once and for all.
Over the last number of years, the country has been discharging increasingly broad range of tasks with a view to getting hold of the current stages of the pact on the Nile River.
According to information obtained from local media, the Nile River Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) represents the hope of all countries, where each of them will grow and prosper together without violating the rights of others, Ethiopia’s Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa (PhD-Eng.) remarked.
The Minister announced in a statement that the Nile River Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) has officially entered into force. He, therefore, congratulated the people of Ethiopia, governments and people of Nile Basin countries for this historic and successful achievement.
The implementation of the Nile Cooperation Agreement will enable the establishment of the Nile River Basin Commission which will be responsible for managing and protecting the Nile River for the benefit of all and serving as the cornerstone of the cooperation, he explained.
Habtamu further underscored that CFA is a common legal framework for the riparian countries, a testimony of their common commitment to use the Nile River for the benefit of all, and an agreement that confirms the right to use the water resources equitably and fairly.
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 23 OCTOBER 2024
No comments:
Post a Comment