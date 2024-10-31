Eight Israelis Killed in Rocket Fire from Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
31 Oct 2024 17:18
The Israeli occupation has been under intense rocket fire from Lebanon since the morning, with the casualties count rising steadily, as eight Israelis have been killed in the attacks thus far.
Israeli Channel 13 reported Thursday that six Israelis were killed in Metula, located in the Upper al-Jalil, and two others were killed in the Kiryot, following a direct rocket strike from Lebanon.
Israeli media highlighted that multiple rockets launched from Lebanon struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Metula, describing the incident as "severe." Reports indicated that the attack demonstrated Hezbollah's continued capacity to launch large volleys of rockets.
Israeli media further emphasized that Hezbollah's recent strikes reflect not only its capabilities but also its intentions. "Hezbollah knew precisely where to aim when firing at Metula, resulting in severe consequences," the reports stated. Additionally, the media expressed doubt that northern residents would be able to return to their settlements anytime soon after the day's events.
Following the incident, an Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon, triggering alerts between 12:21 and 12:23 in the Central, Upper, and Western al-Jalil regions.
In related developments, Israeli Channel 14 reported that rockets had killed two additional Israelis and injured two others near Kiryot in northern occupied Palestine. Another direct hit was reported in the area of Fraam, where emergency teams were en route.
Air raid sirens sounded across multiple locations, including eastern Haifa, the Kiryot, and various areas in Haifa Bay, as well as Kiryat Ata and Kiryat Bialik. The sirens extended to the Western al-Jalil settlements of Avivim, Avnei Menachem, Shomera, Zar'it, and Shtula, according to Israeli media.
In response to the escalating strikes, the Israeli military declared Metula, Kfar Giladi, and Misgav Am closed military zones based on current assessments.
Rising Israeli casualties
Hezbollah continued its strikes on Israeli military gatherings along the border on Thursday, with an Al Mayadeen correspondent indicating that seven Israeli positions were targeted in the areas surrounding Wadi al-Khiam, south, west, and near the detention center.
According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent, close-range confrontations broke out between Hezbollah fighters and the invading Israeli occupation forces in the eastern neighborhoods near the al-Khiam detention center, with skirmishes extending to an olive press in the eastern part of al-Khiam. Confirmed casualties were reported among Israeli forces near the detention center and the western entrance to the chalet area. Following a failed assault, Israeli forces reportedly evacuated their dead and wounded and retreated south.
The correspondent further noted that Hezbollah fighters prevented Israeli forces from using armored vehicles in their advances due to the risk posed by Hezbollah's anti-tank missiles.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli military, under a permitted-for-publication directive, confirmed that 14 of its soldiers were injured within the last 24 hours, with 10 of these injuries occurring in southern Lebanon. Moreover, it was revealed that over 100 Israeli soldiers had been killed since the start of the invasion of Lebanon during direct confrontations.
Hezbollah 'draining Israel'
Israeli newspaper Maariv suggested on Tuesday that Hezbollah can continue to drain "Israel" and launch its projectiles for many months. It also highlighted that the Lebanese Resistance still retains its rocket capabilities and will persist in its launches in the coming days, with significant fire directed at Safad and Haifa.
In a related context, Israeli media cited former Gaza Division commander, Reserve General Gadi Shamni, as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "cold-hearted person" who does not care about the captives held in Gaza and is disconnected from "his people" and soldiers.
Shamni acknowledged a complete failure of Netanyahu's government, asserting that the premier has caused immense damage to "Israel".
"Israel" needs to end the war and bring back the captives, he stressed.
On his part, former commander of the Israeli Northern Corps, Noam Tibon, highlighted that more than 800 Israeli soldiers have been killed and around 12,000 injured, with thousands suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since the war began a year ago.
"We have lost the manpower of a whole division, and we need three additional divisions; otherwise, we will find it difficult to defend Israel," Tibon underscored.
