SACP Condemns the Relentless and Oppressive Actions of the DA
21 October 2024
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape unequivocally condemns the relentless and oppressive actions of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Cape Town against the minibus taxi industry. This unjust targeting demands immediate intervention from the MEC of Mobility to avert a potential crisis that threatens to spiral out of control.
In a mere ten days this October, the City has shockingly impounded 407 taxis, a draconian measure that not only reflects a blatant disregard for the livelihoods of countless operators but also risks inflaming community tensions. We are gravely concerned that these aggressive tactics may lead to a repeat of last year’s tragic minibus taxi stay-away, which resulted in violence and widespread destruction.
The SACP denounces the DA's actions with the utmost contempt. The minibus taxi industry is not just a transportation service; it is an essential lifeline for thousands of working-class citizens who rely on it daily. The DA’s current strategy appears to prioritize punitive measures over constructive dialogue and collaboration with this critical sector.
Earlier this year, our ally the ANC in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature made earnest attempts to address these escalating issues by reaching out to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Mobility, seeking an urgent meeting with all stakeholders involved in the minibus taxi task team. This initiative aimed to facilitate open discussions on the myriad challenges facing this vital industry.
Regrettably, these calls for dialogue have been met with evasions and bureaucratic technicalities, highlighting a disturbing pattern of neglect towards an industry that significantly contributes to our economy and social fabric.
The refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue is not merely disappointing; it is symbolic of a broader systemic failure to recognize and support those who serve our communities. Minibus taxi operators are not just service providers; they are integral members of our society, sustaining families and communities through their hard work. By targeting them without due consideration or engagement, the City is jeopardizing their livelihoods and undermining the very foundation of public transport.
We urgently call upon the MEC of Mobility to intervene immediately. It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to address these pressing issues constructively.
Open communication is vital for fostering mutual understanding and developing solutions that benefit everyone involved.
We implore the DA-led administrations in the City and provincial government to reconsider their hostile approaches towards the minibus taxi industry. Instead of alienating the industry through punitive actions, we need policies rooted in cooperation, support, and respect for their contributions. The SACP believes in building bridges rather than erecting barriers; it is high time for the City to embrace this philosophy.
We stand resolute in our commitment to championing fair treatment for all transport operators and ensuring their voices resonate within decision-making processes. The SACP will persist in advocating for meaningful engagement with all stakeholders until we achieve a resolution that honours the rights and needs of those who keep our public transport system operational and thriving.
Issued by: South African Communist Party - Western Cape
Enquiries:
Benson Ngqentsu - Provincial Secretary
082 796 6400
Lizwi Gegula - Provincial Spokesperson
078 827 2274
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
