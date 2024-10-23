Addis Ababa: Climbing Ladder of Becoming Top Conference Capital
Addis Ababa, founded in the late 19th century, has long struggled with dense population settlements and inadequate infrastructure. To address these challenges, the city administration launched the Corridor Development Project a transformative initiative aimed at turning the capital into a well-planned, modern city with improved roads, pedestrian spaces, and up-to-date infrastructure.
Since the project’s launch, the city’s image has changed dramatically, embracing a more modern, appealing profile. Alongside this transformation, new tourist attractions such as Unity Park, Entoto Park, Friendship Park, and the Adwa Museum have opened, drawing the attention of both local and international visitors. The development project has not only reshaped the capital but also contributed to boosting the nation’s economy by promoting tourism.
Mayor Adanech Abiebie emphasized that the project has enhanced the city’s appeal, making Addis Ababa one of the top destinations for tourists. “The initiative ensures the city lives up to its name by addressing the needs of every resident,” she said, noting that the redevelopment efforts have made the city more inclusive, attractive, and livable for all-not just the wealthy.
The rapid population growth of the city has increased demand for better infrastructure, and the project aims to meet these needs. Beyond transforming the capital’s appearance, the project aligns with Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, further expanding the city’s green coverage and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment.
Mayor Adanech also highlighted the importance of communicating the project’s impact with various stakeholders, including city administrators, residents, and religious institutions, to ensure sustainable progress.
Tourism State Minister Sileshi Girma added that the government is committed to advancing Ethiopia’s vision of becoming a digital economy by 2025. In line with this, the ministry has accredited 159 hotels and reclassified 96 others to maintain high standards in the tourism sector and create a more conducive environment for visitors.
Ethiopia, known for its UNESCO World Heritage sites and rich cultural heritage, has experienced significant growth in tourism over the years. By capitalizing on its unique heritage and modern infrastructure, Addis Ababa is poised to become a leading destination, blending historical charm with a vibrant, modern future.
Looking ahead, the city administration has already launched the second phase of the Corridor Development Project, ensuring continued progress toward making Addis Ababa a hub of diplomacy, tourism, and sustainable urban living.
Addis Ababa, often referred to as the political and cultural capital of Africa, serves as the headquarters for the African Union and various international organizations. This vibrant city is a melting pot of cultures, reflecting Ethiopia’s rich history and diverse population. With its unique blend of modern skyscrapers and traditional architecture, Addis Ababa offers a dynamic urban experience.
