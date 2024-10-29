Women’s Group Warns of Genocide in Central Region
Women forced to flee their homes due to fighting in Al-Jazirah state, on December 30, 2023 (AFP photo)
October 28, 2024 (AL JAZIRAH) – A regional women’s rights group has warned of a genocide unfolding in central Sudan, where it says the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed more than 1,000 civilians in recent weeks.
The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) said the violence began after an RSF commander defected to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on October 20. In apparent retaliation, the RSF has been targeting civilians in Al Jazirah state, once a major agricultural centre.
“The RSF has launched a retribution campaign of murder and carnage throughout Al Jazirah and the central Sudan districts,” SIHA said in a statement.
The group cited eyewitness accounts and social media videos showing RSF fighters killing civilians, raping women, and looting villages. In one incident on October 21, RSF fighters allegedly killed 120 Hausa fishermen and farmers in Om-Shuka town.
SIHA said it had documented 25 cases of sexual violence between October 21 and October 24 and that the RSF had abducted female nurses from a hospital in Rufaa town.
On October 25, the RSF allegedly killed at least 124 civilians in the villages of Al Seraiha and Azrag, including many women, children, and elderly people.
“Women were subjected to torture and gang rape, prompting several to commit suicide,” SIHA said.
Local sources estimate that over 1,000 people have been killed in 50 villages across Al Jazirah and Sennar state since October 22.
SIHA said the violence is part of a broader pattern of RSF atrocities across Sudan, particularly in Darfur. The group, which has its roots in the Janjaweed militia, has been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The women’s group called on the international community to take immediate action to protect civilians in Sudan and hold the perpetrators of the violence accountable.
“Sudan finds itself at a pivotal juncture, with the ominous spectre of genocide looming over the country,” SIHA said. “The United Nations Security Council must act to restore peace and security in Sudan.”
No comments:
Post a Comment